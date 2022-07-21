Top court seeks text of federal ministers press talk on Parvez Elahi’s plea

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday sought the text of the press conference of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb’s in which the former had allegedly mentioned making PTI lawmakers disappear before the upcoming chief minister’s election in Punjab.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition filed by PML-Q leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. During the hearing, Elahi’s lawyer Faisal Fareed urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Sanaullah, Aurangzeb, and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar. He contended that they had violated the July 1 Supreme Court order for holding ‘run-off polls’ for the office of the Punjab CM on July 22 and during the interregnum period, “Hamza Shehbaz remain within the confines of the Constitution and the law without incidence of harassment of political opponents or witch-hunt”. Furthermore, the lawyer urged the court to fix the petition for hearing.

However, Justice Ahsan remarked that the petitioner was ‘merely quoting a newspaper clipping’ and summoned a transcript of the press conference in court. The court further observed that once the text was submitted, the case would be set for hearing. PMLQ leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had filed a petition in the SC on Tuesday, urging it to initiate contempt proceedings against Hamza, Sanaullah, and Aurangzeb.

In a petition moved through Fareed, Elahi had said that after PTI’s victory in the July 17 by-polls for 20 seats, the petitioner and his allies had secured the requisite majority to form the next government in Punjab as decided by the sovereigns of the state the public at large.

It urged the SC to summon the alleged contemnor and award punishment to them for violating the court directions.