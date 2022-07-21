Traffic warden ‘tortured’ by lawyers

Lahore-A group of 15 lawyers brutally tortured traffic Warden Akram as a result he was seriously injured and fell unconscious due to the torture of the lawyers. According to the details, on Wednesday morning, the lawyers tortured a warden over issuing the fine ticket to a lawyer. Traffic warden Akram issued a challan for violating one-way traffic rules. The lawyer namely Imam didn’t provide any document to warden as a result warden seized his motorcycle.

An hour later of the issuance of challan ticket, lawyers came to PMG Chowk and tortured the warden. The traffic warden was shifted to Mayo Hospital in serious condition. Senior Traffic Officer also reached the hospital and requested the doctors to provide the best treatment for the traffic warden.

In this regard, CTO Lahore Muntazir Mehdi said that those who take the law into their hands will be dealt with with iron hands. While a letter was also written to the Punjab Bar for the suspension of the licence of the lawyers who committed torture.

Muntazir Mehdi has said that the traffic wardens are ensuring the safety of the lives and property of the citizens regardless of the severe weather conditions, such behaviour is very regrettable and condemnable by lawyers.