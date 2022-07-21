TTP militant sentenced to 25 years in prison, Rs1m fine

PESHAWAR – Anti-Terrorism Court in Kohat district has sentenced a Tehreek Taliban Pakistan militant to 25 years in prison and also fined him Rs1 million.

The convict, Azizullah, had kidnapped 16 labourers who were working on a Jazz tower in Kurram district in June last year. Later, 10 kidnapped men managed their release and escaped from captivity while the other six remained in the clutches of the TTP men. In July last year, the militants killed one labourer named Gulfaraz while they released the other five after receiving Rs7 million ransom.

Azizullah was arrested during a raid in August last year and later the CTD recovered Rs6.7 million of the ransom amount from him.

Recently, the court awarded him 25 years imprisonment and Rs1 million fine.