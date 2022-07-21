Our Staff Reporter

Two cousins kidnapped, tortured, murdered

KASUR – Two cousins were murdered by unidentified persons in a nearby village of Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday.

Police told media that unidentified persons abducted Zulqarnain (25) and his cousin Ghulam Abbas (29), residents of Dhala Kalan village and took them to Bawaywala village and subjected them to severe torture after tying them with ropes and later shot them dead.

The accused threw their bodies in a deserted place and fled the scene.  Police along with forensic team reached the spot and collected evidences.  Later, the police shifted the bodies to the THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan.  Police were investigating into the incident.

Woman electrocuted

A woman died of electrocution near Ganda Singhwala on Wednesday.

According to police, Haleema Bibi (54), wife of Salamat Ali, resident of Kamalpura was switching on a water pump at her home when she received fatal an electric shock and died on the spot.  Meanwhile, two bodies were recovered from various parts of the district.  On information, Pattoki city police recovered a body identified as Saleem (44), resident of Wah Aadhan, from Pattoki railway station and shifted it to THQ Hospital Pattoki.

Sadr police Kasur recovered a body of 70-year-old man from Khem Karn Road. The body has yet to be identified. The police have shifted the body to DHQ Hospital, Kasur.

