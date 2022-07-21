Two PML-N MPAs took money before CM Punjab polls: Rana Sanaullah

Two lawmakers of the PML-N took money to switch allegiance ahead of the chief minister election in Punjab, claims the interior minister Rana Sanaullah.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused the PTI of spreading propaganda and alleged that the two rebel PML-N members of the Punjab assembly (MPAs), Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Ghayas ud Din, took Rs. 100 million each to switch party loyalties.

“They [the PTI] is lying that we are involved in horse-trading,” said Sanaullah, “If anyone sold their votes then it was only two MPAs of the PML-N, Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Ghayas ud Din.”

Sanaullah further added that if the Supreme Court calls him to prove his allegation then he will tell the Court how the money was distributed and on whose direction.

A day before the by-elections in Punjab on July 17, the disgruntled PML-N MPA Sharaqpuri submitted his resignation to the speaker of the Punjab assembly. Sharaqpuri is not expected to vote in the chief minister election for the province scheduled on Friday.

A few days before Sharaqpuri’s resignation, Faisal Niazi, another PMLN MPA, had also sent across his resignation letter. While, a third PML-N MPA, Ghayas ud Din, is reported to have filed his resignation too.

The minister said that another PML-N MPA, Ilyas Chinioti, was offered money as well, but he refused.

When asked by the hosts of the show if the PML-N regretted its decision to form government after a stunning defeat in the 20 by-elections in Punjab, he replied that no one forced the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) to form government, in fact, it did so on the request of its allies.

“No one else promised us anything,” he said, adding that one decision his party did regret was awarding tickets to the unseated 20 PTI MPAs in the by-polls.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

ECP rejects PTI plea to recount votes on PP-7 seat

National

Newly elected MPAs take oath in Punjab Assembly

National

Former DG Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan appointed NAB chairman

National

Dua Zehra case: Court grants bail to Zaheer Ahmed

Lahore

‘No guests’ as SOPs issued for Punjab Assembly session to elect CM Punjab

National

ECP rejects PTI plea to recount votes on PP-7 seat

Islamabad

Federal cabinet okays appointment of Aftab Sultan as Chairman NAB

Islamabad

SC hears PTI contempt plea against Rana Sanaullah

Lahore

Fire erupts in hotel room of PTI MPA Nadeem Abbas Bara

Lahore

15kg flour bag price increases by Rs200 in a week

1 of 8,632

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More