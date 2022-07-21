Uzbek envoy meets Azfar Ahsan

ISLAMABAD – Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, called on Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, founder of Nutshell Group & Ex Minister of State for Investments, at Nutshell Group Islamabad Office to discuss bilateral trade, investment strategy, and engagement of businesses from both countries for collaborations and joint ventures. Bakhrom Yusupo, Economic & Trade Counselor, Uzbek Embassy in Pakistan; Usman Yousuf, Director Nutshell Communications, Rabia Ahmad, Director and COO, Nutshell Group, and Maj Gen (r) Shahzad Naeem Khan, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Nutshell Group also attended the discussion.