PR

Uzbek envoy meets Azfar Ahsan

ISLAMABAD – Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, called on Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, founder of Nutshell Group & Ex Minister of State for Investments, at Nutshell Group Islamabad Office to discuss bilateral trade, investment strategy, and engagement of businesses from both countries for collaborations and joint ventures. Bakhrom Yusupo, Economic & Trade Counselor, Uzbek Embassy in Pakistan; Usman Yousuf, Director Nutshell Communications, Rabia Ahmad, Director and COO, Nutshell Group, and Maj Gen (r) Shahzad Naeem Khan, Chief Public Affairs Officer, Nutshell Group also attended the discussion.

More Stories
Business

Chinese tech enterprises invited to explore Pakistan for future business, investment

Business

SECP reconstitutes Shariah Advisory Committee

Business

Textile exports surge by 25.52pc, reach $19.3b in FY2022

Business

Gold price declines by Rs1200 per tola

Business

Stock market gains 70 points

Business

Rupee loses Rs2.98 against dollar

Business

Asian markets rally on tech bounce, earnings hope

Business

Seminar on market research & analysis held

Business

Telenor announces results for 2nd quarter 2022

Business

APBF demands stable exchange rate

1 of 3,693

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More