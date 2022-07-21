Waqar Younis applauds Imran Khan’s leadership qualities

Former legendary cricketer and captain of Pakistan cricket team Waqar Younis —who has been an admirer of ex-prime minister Imran Khan— has once again voiced opinion in favor of the ex-skipper and asked him to “never give up”.

Younis never misses an opportunity to support PTI Chairperson Imran Khan. He has asked the masses to support the former premier many times, saying he is the “last hope” of the nation.

In his recent Twitter post, the legendary cricketer found leadership qualities in Imran Khan and asked him to never give up.

Younis shared an old video clip of Imran Khan’s speech, in which the ex-premier is lecturing and urging people not to give up on their dreams.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Editorials

Global Changes

Letters

Misuse of blasphemy

International

Syria cuts diplomatic relations with Ukraine

Islamabad

IM-Sciences launches project on sharing knowledge for KP varsities 

Islamabad

Pak-China Research Centre to be set up at Swat University

Islamabad

Secretary Information briefed about KP Info Commission’s performance

Lahore

Traffic warden ‘tortured’ by lawyers

Lahore

PFA sealed spices unit, seized 1,340 kg of adulterated food

Lahore

PTI MPAs being offered up to Rs500m: Murad

Karachi

Karachi, other Sindh cities may get heavy rains from Sunday

1 of 66

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More