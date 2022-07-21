News Desk

We value our brotherly relations with Turkey: COAS

The Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci met the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of regional security situation, mutual and professional interest with special emphasis on defence and security collaboration between Pakistan and Turkey came under discussion during the meeting.

The COAS said that we highly value our brotherly relations with Turkey which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

