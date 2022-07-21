Anadolu

White House clarifies after Biden appears to say he has cancer

The White House clarified US President Joe Biden’s apparent claim Wednesday that he has cancer, saying he was referring to a skin cancer diagnosis he received before becoming president which has been remedied.

Speaking on climate change in the US state of Massachusetts, Biden recalled growing up next to a series of oil refineries in his home state of Delaware, saying they were responsible for pervasive pollution in the area.

“That’s why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer, and why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” he said as he emphasized the need to shift away from fossil fuels.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said the president was referring to non-melanoma skin cancers that were removed before he assumed office.

A summary of the president’s health released in November said Biden had “several localized, non-melanoma skin cancers removed” prior to his presidency, adding there were not any “areas suspicious for skin cancer at this time.” No biopsies were required, it added.

“This is what the President was referring to,” Bates said on Twitter.

