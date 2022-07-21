Staff Reporter

Young Club, Malir Club book berths in COAS Inter-Club Hockey semifinals

LAHORE – Young Youth Club Quetta and Malir Hockey Club Karachi booked berths in the semifinals of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) National Inter-Club Hockey Championship 2022 after winning their respective matches here at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. Young Youth Hockey Club Quetta defeated Sindh Hockey Club Larkana by 8-4. Abdul Nafay of Young Youth Hockey Club played well and emerged as player of the match. In the last league match, Malir Hockey Club Karachi defeated Bijli Ghar Hockey Club Mardan by 3-2 to qualify for the semifinals. Abdul Wahab of Malir Hockey Club Karachi excelled and was named as player of the match. In the first semifinal of the tournament, Rana Zaheer Hockey Club Lahore will compete against Asif Bajwa Hockey Club Sialkot, while in the second semifinal, KK Hockey Club Faisalabad will vie against Malir Hockey Club Karachi. Both the semifinals will be played today (Thursday).

