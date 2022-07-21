Youth must be imparted quality education: Governor

LAHORE – The vice chancellors (VCs) of various universities of Multan called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Wednesday and briefed him about the performance of their institutions and the problems being faced by them.

The visitors included Dr Uzma Qureshi of the Women University Multan (WUM), Dr Shaukat Malik of the Emerson University Multan and Prof Dr Asif Ali of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Multan. The governor told the delegation the youth were the most valuable asset to the nation and they must be imparted quality education so that they could contribute to development of the country. He said teachers should pay special attention to education of students as well as their moral training and character building. Baligh-ur-Rehman said that universities had been asked for proposals to take advantage of the research done on environment and a consortium would be formed soon in that regard. He said it was gratifying that the performance of Pakistani universities was improving in the global ranking.

Stressing the need for collaboration between academia and the industry, he said the linkages would not only provide employment opportunities to students but the industry would also benefit from research.

The governor instructed the vice chancellors to prepare and share short- and long-term plans of the universities. He said that the process of appointment of vice-chancellors should start six months before the end of their term.

The Punjab governor said timely appointment of vice-chancellors was necessary for effective management of educational and administrative affairs in universities, adding that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems being faced by universities.

Teachers role vital in character building