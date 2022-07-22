2 persons injured as roof caves in

Rawalpindi-At least two people were injured after roof of a house caved in Gujar Khan due to heavy rain in Rawalpindi district and Cantonment areas on Thursday morning.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the incident place and pulled out the victims from the rubble of house and moved them to hospital for medical treatment. The victims were identified as Rafi Ullah and Hanif.

Similarly, torrential rain also washed away fish ponds in Domaili, a suburb of Jhelum, causing floods in many villages.

Deputy Commissioner Jhelum and AC Sohawa along with other officers visited the flood affected areas and directed action against owners of fish ponds, according to sources.

According to details, heavy rain hit Rawalpindi district and Cantt areas causing floods on roads and in streets. The district government Rawalpindi, under command of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, put the civic bodies including WASA on high alert to facilitate the citizens.

Meanwhile, rain water also entered several residential areas in the garrison city. The heavy downpour also brought routine life and businesses to a standstill. Electricity supply to several localities also remained suspended for several hours during the rain while water caused traffic jams on major roads.

Life came to a complete halt due to the accumulation of rainwater in the streets of Dhoke Kala Khan, Dhoke Kashmirian, Sadiqabad and Rahimabad. Traffic also remained jammed on Murree Road, Rawal Road, Jhelum Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and Jamia Masjid Road. Citizens were stuck in their cars for hours.

According to Met Office, Saidpur received 19mm rain, Golra 16mm, Bokra 39mm, PMD 22mm, Shamasabad 28mm and Chaklala 93mm.

WASA MD Muhammad Tanvir along with staffers remained on roads and in flood hit areas to monitor the rescue and water pumping work.

In Adiala, Rescue 1122 also kept searching for a man who drowned in Soan while saving a boy. Till the filing of this report, Rescue 1122 could not find the body of man.