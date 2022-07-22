A silver lining or an excuse?

Pakistan has had a bitter history with brain drain and a sweet beginning with remittances. The populace always had opportunities to emigrate, from the labor class to the elite. In all the frenzy, we had to cover our loss of skilled/qualified labor by boasting remittance figures.

According to the IMF, when migrants send home part of their earnings in the form of either cash or goods to support their families, these transfers are known as workers’ or migrant remittances. A typical official transaction takes three steps: the migrant pays the remittance to the sending agent, who then instructs the agent in the recipient country to deliver the remittance, and the paying agent makes the payment to the intended beneficiary.

According to the IMF, Remittance flows tend to be more stable than capital flows, and they tend to be countercyclical— increasing during economic downturns or after a natural disaster when private capital flows tend to decrease. Remittances work as a stabilizing factor during periods of uncertainty, such as the Covid-19 Pandemic. As shown in the figure below, remittances grew by 26.9 percent in 2020-21. It is pertinent to highlight, that Covid-19 struck in 2020 and the economy showed growth of -1.0 percent, according to State Bank’s figures.

Having established the process of remittances, it is important to discuss the utility of these transactions at a macro-economic level towards Pakistan’s cash inflows. Pakistan recorded exports of nearly $27 billion in FY21, whereas remittances were $31billion in FY21, which is nearly 14 percent more than exports. Pakistan’s economy has continued to benefit from its labor overseas, even more so than the goods and services exported.

Remittance figures always cause a lot of hue and cry. The Pakistan Government over the past years has attributed the increase in remittances to their policies such as not taxing remittances. However, the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics has a differing view. They believe that increase in remittances is due to repatriated savings of Pakistani workers who were relocating after losing jobs.

There is a deep-rooted question that arises with all the hue and cries; Are remittances all that positive, or is it a cover-up to a much deeper problem— Brain Drain? According to the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment, the magnitude of the brain drain can be seen by the fact that 60 percent of Pakistani emigrants are skilled or qualified.

Remittances were on a steady rise with emigrants’ figures until 2013. In 2013, the growth of skilled emigrants was small (1.02 percent) compared to the previous year of 32.79 percent. Therefore, the rate of growth in remittances also suffered a decline as shown in the graph line. The same trend occurred in 2016 and 2017. During 2017, the trend was more visceral as the qualified/skilled emigrants’ growth was negative (70.67 percent), which is reflected in the remittances figure that fell by 2.58 percent.

It is pertinent to realize the value of remittances in bringing the foreign exchange to the economy while understanding the underlying factor such as Brain drain. Remittances and immigration numbers speak for themselves when we analyze them together.

So, are remittances a façade to cover up the brain drain? Brain drain is a continuous problem we face. Since retaining qualified emigrants seems to be a problem, increasing remittance figures through official channels will help curtail economic woes. The State bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently stopped taxation on remittances. Similar measures will help ease the remittance process while delivering valuable foreign exchange to the economy.

All in all, Remittances have played a role as a bandage to cover the deep wound of brain drain. Remittances have played a stabilizing role during periods of uncertainty and calamities. While it has continued to provide valuable foreign exchange. However, behind the rosy picture, we have continued to lose our valuable working class to foreign countries, which did translate into our remittance figures, but at what cost. The government needs to take drastic measures to change our history of brain drain if it wants to create sustainable growth with our skilled labor. Failure to retain skilled labor will only result in the government boasting remittance figures that conceal a grim situation beyond the surface.