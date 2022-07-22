ACE recovers Rs2.7m from defaulters of livestock Deptt

SARGODHA – The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday recovered Rs 2.7 million from defaulters of the live­stock department.

According to a spokesman for the ACE that the land of government livestock farm Khizarabad had been given for lease in various villages under cow/buffalo breeding scheme while the lessee were not depositing their dues in government exchequer. To which, Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema while taking ac­tion against the defaulters and or­dered Assistant Director (Investiga­tion) Tassawar Bosal to investigate the matter.

After an inquiry, Assistant Director (Investigation) Tassawar Bosal and officials of the livestock department recovered dues of Rs 2.7 million from the defaulters and deposited to the government exchequer.

COMMISSIONER VISITS PARKS

Commissioner Dr Irshad on Thurs­day visited Gillwala and Jinnah parks of the Parks and Horticulture Au­thority (PHA).PHA Director General Rai Yasir Bhatti, Assistant Director Safeer Ahmad and Deputy Director Technical Officer Rana Shahid were also present.

The commissioner was informed that the PHA was developing green belts of 10 parks, including Sabar­wal, X-block new Satellite, Ali Park Kot Fareed, Jinnah, Zafar Colony, D-block, Water Supply Road, Chungi No 9 and Tariqabad park, with an estimated cost of Rs 150 million. The construction of Jinnah Park had been estimated Rs 7.3 million. The com­missioner directed the officers to provide a healthy environment and recreational facilities to the masses.