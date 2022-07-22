Afghan delegation arrives at Torkhem

PESHAWAR – Afghan business community delegation led by Co-Chairman PAJCCI Khan Jan Alokozai arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for the participation in roundtable of stakeholders of Pak-Afghan trade.

On arrival at Torkhem, the Afghan delegation was received by VP PAJCCI Zia Sarhadi and other members. The delegation comprises of PAJCCI members, senior business leaders of Nangarhar and Kunar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Earlier in July, Afghan delegation from Spin Boldak and Kandahar Chamber had attended meeting at Chaman along with various businessmen and government officials arranged by PAJCCI.

Chairman PAJCCI Zubair Motiwala welcomed the delegation and remarked that continued communication in form of meetings and delegations is a sign of bilateral trust and realizing each other’s potential in strengthening socio-economic relationship between the two countries. He appreciated the efforts of PAJCCI team in arranging the delegation’s visit at Chaman, Torkham and Swat for joint deliberations on matters of bilateral and transit trade, exploring new avenues for trade, removing trade barriers and using collective insights to support governments in policy formulation. He hoped that in near future Pakistan delegation would be able to visit Afghanistan to further the cause of economy and trade with the objective of long-term sustainable relationship across borders and in region. The delegation will attend PAJCCI’s stakeholders meetings at Torkham and Swat.

They will meet Pakistan side business leaders from diversified industries and chambers including; PAJCCI, Sarhad, Kohat, Mardan, Bajaur, Haripur, Khyber, North Waziristan, Swat, Abbottabad, Kurram, Chitral, Women Chamber, Peshawar and members of FPCCI.

Meetings will also be attended by senior Pakistan government officials from NLC, Pakistan Customs, Transit Trade, Ministry of Commerce, KP Board of Investment and Trade, State Bank of Pakistan, National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank Limited and TDAP.

PAJCCI continues to bring diversified business leaders and the government entities together in fluid environment focused on developing potential of trade with near most neighbor for an effective and efficient business model complimenting needs of the both countries.