Aftab Sultan made NAB chief
ISLAMABAD – The federal cabinet on Thursday appointed Aftab Sultan, a retired police officer and former chief of civilian intelligence agency, as chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the country’s top anti-corruption watchdog.
Like past, the NAB is in the limelight for the last few weeks after the ruling coalition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) got passed amendments in the country’s accountability law from the parliament. The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is seeing this move tantamount to making the bureau powerless and the party has challenged the amendments in the Supreme Court. In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, the federal government has appointed Sultan (a retired BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan) as NAB chief, says a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice. The appointment has been made after consultations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the Nation Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmed, as required under the law, for a non-extendable period of three years, according the notification. It added that the terms and conditions during the service of new chairman NAB will be the same as admissible to the judge of the Supreme Court. The powerful position of NAB chief was vacant since July 2 when its last chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had relinquished the charge of his office after remaining on the post for an extended term of over four and a half years. Aftab Sultan remained Director General of Intelligence Bureau (IB) twice, first during the government of Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani and then during the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He also served as the police chief of Punjab during the 2013 general elections.