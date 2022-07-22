Army troops searching for missing persons after boat tragedy

MULTAN – Paki­stan Army troops including Special Services Group (SSG) commando divers were con­tinuing search operation on Thursday in Indus waters to take out those still missing in boat-capsize incident in river Indus near Sadiqabad tahsil of district Rahimyar Khan. Responding immedi­ately to the special directions of Chief of Army Staff Gen­eral Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Pakistan Army sent a rescue team with divers of SSG com­mandos, Army Medical Team, Army Field Engineers, other supporting forces with nec­essary equipment to carry out the search operation, ac­cording to a release issued by ISPR Multan on Thursday. Ac­cording to the information re­ceived from the civil admin­istration, there were at least 94 people onboard the boat, out of whom 45 people were rescued. During the ongoing search operation by the Pa­kistan Army, the bodies of 27 people have been recovered from the river so far, while search for remaining 22 miss­ing persons was still under­way, the release said.