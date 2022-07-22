Our Staff Reporter

Attock police arrest 8 anti-social elements

ATTOCK – Police have arrested eight anti-social elements from different areas. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. In the first attempt, police arrested Samar Abbas and Ahsan Javed wanted in murder and attempted murder cases. Police have recovered a shot gun and a pistol from their possession. In another attempt police arrested Adeel Javed for his alleged involvement in harbouring a proclaimed offender. In a third attempt, police arrested four drug peddlers Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Miskeen, Abrar Aziz and Gharib Shah and recovered 1.65 kg hashish from their possession. Yet in another attempt, police arrested Mumtaz Khan for possessing an unlicensed pistol.

