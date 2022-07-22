Our Staff Reporter

B-5 Coaching Course to help promote game at grassroots level: DG KDA

LAHORE – The comprehensive Baseball-5 Training and Coaching Course being organized jointly by the Softball Federation of Pakistan (SFP) in collaboration with the National Softball Academy (NSA) was held at Sindh Madrassa-tul-Islam University (SMU).
Around one hundred players, coaches, and sports teachers of schools, colleges, and universities participated to horn their skills regarding the game, its techniques and rule and regulations. Expert Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Event Director Murad Hussain, Coordinator Shiraz Asif, and Shahid Aftab delivered key lectures on the occasion to provide the participants with up-to-date training and skills on the occasion while in the practical sessions; baseball encounters were arranged among the participants to educate them practically on rules and regulations of the game.
Special sessions with sports engineers were also arranged and KU Physical Education and Sports Science Assistant Prof Dr Humayun Imran Azeemi delivered a key lecture enlightening the participants on how to avoid the looming danger of injuries while in action. Later, certificates were distributed among the course participants.
KDA DG Syed Muhammad Ali Shah was the chief guest while SMU VC Prof Dr MujeebuddinSehrai Memon, SFP Secretary Asif Azeem, Chairman APSMA Sindh Tariq Shah, KDA’s Shuja’at Hussain, Director Sports Ayaz Munshi and Ahsan Moosani were also present on the occasion.
KDA DG Syed M Ali Shah said: “Baseball-5 is a beautiful combination of softball and baseball which is an interesting game during which not only physical fitness matters but mental alertness is also required, adding that the SFP has done a commendable job by organizing the Baseball-5 Course at schools, colleges and universities level which will not only help introduce the game across the country but will also prove a milestone in promoting the game at the grassroots level.”
He hoped that the course participants would provide the best training and coaching to Pak baseball-5 players, who are scheduled to feature in the next month’s inaugural B-5 Asia Cup in Malaysian city Kuala Lumpur.
SFP Secretary Asif Azeem said the aim and objective of this course is to ensure practical steps for the promotion of this game in the country at grassroots level by providing modern training and skill to the coaches. “We also intend and plan to send abroad those coaches who performed brilliantly during this course for further training so that they may help in providing international level training to our players to prepare them for international events in future,” he asserted.

Prof Dr Mujeebuddin Sehrai Memon said that educational institutions play a pivotal role in the promotion of any sport, adding that this course will help in hunt for new talent and in preparing the team for upcoming international events.

