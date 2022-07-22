Biometric, queue system to be introduced in healthcare facilities across Punjab: Secy

LAHORE – The biometric system and queue man­agement system are being activated in the Punjab government hospitals to en­sure presence of doctors and staff be­sides provision of better healthcare fa­cilities to the masses.

This was informed by Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan in a meet­ing of the Health Development Sub-Com­mittee held to review the ongoing devel­opment projects in the province, here on Thursday.

He said that face recognition system would be part of the biometric system.

The Secretary informed that 200 more ambulances were being inducted in 1034 emergency service. He said that spe­cial funds had been allocated for health screenings of prisoners for the current fiscal year.

He said that medical legal reports were being prepared automatically at all dis­trict and tehsil headquarters hospitals. “A special Report Forensic Scene vehicle is also being made to review the inci­dent,” he said.

The Punjab Health Secretary said that mobile health units would be utilised for the special children studying in special educational schools.

The Special Secretary Development, Additional Secretary Development, Ad­ditional Secretary Technical, concerned deputy secretaries and other officers at­tended the meeting.