Blind murder case solved, criminal held

MULTAN – Po­lice on Thursday claimed to have solved a blind mur­der case of an unknown woman and arrested the accused who confessed to have committed the mur­der after disappointment in marriage proposal. Ac­cording to police sources, Alpa police recovered an unknown corpse of a woman in gunny bag on June 23 at Bheni Soba Khan near flood embank­ment. The police conduct­ed the autopsy of the body and registered a case num­ber 385/22 under section 302 against unknown outlaws. Taking action on the issue, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Hassan Afzal with a task to arrest the criminal at the earliest. The police team while us­ing the latest techniques solved the blind murder case by identifying the body as Fozia Siddiqi and arrested the criminal Sheikh Mumtaz s/o Taaj Muhammad, resident of Melsi, district Vehari. Dur­ing the investigations, the accused confessed that he suffocated her to death when she refused his mar­riage proposal and threw her body in the crops in a gunny bag.