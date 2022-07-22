Agencies

Cannes winner film ‘Joyland’ will be premiered in Pakistan soon: Saim

ISLAMABAD – Director and filmmaker Saim Sadiq recently surprised the fans as he announced the release of his international award-winning film in Pakistan this winter. Months ago, Pakistani film Joyland made history at global arena when it won the Jury Prize in the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Not just this but the whole cast and crew of the film got a long standing ovation on its premier at Cannes. The film was widely appreciated at international level due to its unique story line and taking up the issues in a brilliant manner which are otherwise considered a taboo.
Recently the renowned director Sadiq appeared in a live interview session of a private social media platform ‘Propergaanda’ and broke the news of film’s release in Pakistan soon. “Joyland will be releasing in Pakistan this winter. The film was originally meant for this country, it just happened to get screened at Cannes film festival. The team will roll out the posters and trailer at the right time,” shared the social media platform via their official Instagram account.
According to the channel, while answering a question about the release schedules, Sadiq shared a bit of details about his plans. “We’re just trying to ensure that we find a nice weekend where we can play and people can come and watch. And of course, it can play for as long as people want to watch it. We’ll release nationwide InshaAllah this winter but we’ll hear more confirmations, post a trailer and stuff. We’ll start rolling in at the right time. Soon,” he said.

