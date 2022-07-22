Our Staff Reporter

CM grieved over loss of lives due to rains

Orders best treatment to affected people.

LAHORE    –   Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of hu­man lives in various incidents due to rain in La­hore, Gujrat and other cities and extended heart­felt sympathies to the affected families.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he directed the administration of the districts concerned to ensure the best treatment facilities to the injured. He asked the line departments to remain alert to deal with any untoward situation and added that immediate relief be provided to the affected people. No leniency would be tolerated in provid­ing relief to the affected people, he stressed and asked the district administration including that of Lahore to be fully vigilant. The CM also instructed the relevant officials of district administration, Rescue 1122, WASA and line departments to re­main in the field and monitor the drainage work themselves. All resources should be utilized for water drainage from low-lying areas in minimum time, he said.

