Our Staff Reporter

Commissioner rewards Rs 50,000 to CEO MWMC for better cleanliness on Eid

MULTAN     –    Commissioner Multan divi­sion, Engineer Amir Khattak has handed over Rs. 50,000 reward to CEO Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Ameer Hassan for better cleanliness arrange­ments on Eid-Ul-Adha.

DC Muhammad Tahir Wat­too and other officers were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner said that he was heartened by the excellent performance of the officers of the departments providing services to the citizens.

He asked officials to utilize all their capabilities for pro­motion of good governance. Providing best services to the citizens is the first responsibil­ity of the administration.

He directed Metropolitan Corporation officials to launch crackdown against encroach­ment mafia.

Water and Sanitation Agen­cy (WASA) needs to improve its performance and ordered WASA officials to devise work­ing plan for permanent solu­tion of sewage problem

