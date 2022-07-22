Staff Reporter

Commissioner visits Sakhi Jam Datar shrine

HYDERABAD – Benazirabad Commissioner Shaheed, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Thursday visited the shrine of Syed Asghar Ali Shah, famed Sakhi Jam Datar laid a wreath and prayed.  Commissioner, who was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar expressed his annoyance over the bad sanitation situation in and around the shrine. He strictly directed Manager Auqaf for immediate improvement in sanitation situation and ensure the availability of facilities for visit of followers.  Commissioner said that DIG be contacted for further improvement in security arrangements. The amount dropped by followers in collection boxes shall be spent on shrine, he added. During visit DC Panhwar formed a committee comprising officials of Auqaf, revenue and town Committee and headed by Assistant Commissioner Daur that would look at the issues of shrine of Sakhi Jam Datar and the town and submit a report in this regard.

