LAHORE – The Local Govern­ment and Community Development (LG&CD) department has consti­tuted a committee for preparing the draft of Punjab Private Housing Schemes Rules, 2022.

As per a notification, issued here on Thurs­day, the committee had been asked to prepare the draft of the rules in accordance with the Punjab Local Govern­ment Act, 2022. The committee had been further tasked to sub­mit draft of rules with­in seven days