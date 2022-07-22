Staff Reporter

DC Jaffarabad chairs meeting to maintain law, order during Muharram

QUETTA    –    Deputy Commissioner Jaf­farabad Razak Khan Khajak on Thursday chaired a meet­ing to maintain law and or­der situation and religious harmony during the month of Muharram-ul Haram. The meeting was attended by con­cerned officials including SSP, assistant commissioner, apart from DHO, additional deputy commissioner, police depart­ment, FC and law enforcement officers. The DC said that we should learn tolerance during Muharram-ul-Haram from the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A). He urged re­ligious scholars to play their due role for maintaining peace during Muharram-ul Haram. “Majlis and mourning proces­sions must follow their route and time during Muharram while no party will be allowed to violate its route”, he added. He directed the municipal of­ficers to arrange cleanliness and lighting on the route of the mourning procession de­spite instructions issued to all the Assistant Commissioners to inspect the route of Majlis and mourning procession to complete cleaning arrange­ments on the route and make drainage of rain water on the routes. He directed the of­ficers to avoid load shedding during the period of Mu­harram-ul-Haram and try to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

