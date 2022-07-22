Deputy speaker calls police for Assembly security

PUNJAB CM’S ELECTION

LAHORE – Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Mohammad Mazari has written a letter to the Punjab chief secretary and the IGP seeking police deployment both inside and outside the Assembly to ensure peaceful conduct of Punjab chief minister’s election today, it has been learnt.

In the letter, bearing the date of July 22, the deputy speaker has expressed the apprehension that some elements might try to sabo­tage CM’s election creating a law and order situation. He has stated in the letter that Assembly security was not capable of handling any untoward situation on the election day. The deputy speaker will chair today’s Assembly sitting to elect a new chief minister