Dist admin bans entry of 38 Ulema during Muharram

KHANEWAL – District administration has banned entry of 38 Ulemas belonging to different sects having the habit of deliv­ering provocative speeches during Muharram under preventive measures to maintain law and order situ­ation across the district. According to a notification issued by deputy commissioner office, the entry of Molana Shabir Ahmed, Molana Rehan Mahmood, Mo­lana Alam Tariq, Muhammad Hussain Dhakoo, Mu­hammad Tahir Jhangvi, Ghulam Jaffar, Allama Sajid Hussain Naqvi, Sultan Mahmood Zia, Iqtidar Hussain Naqvi, Molana Muhammad Yousaf, Molana Khadim Hussain Khursheed, Muhammad Bilal Qadri, Dr Asif Ashraf, Kamran Abbas BA, Molana Abdul Rehman Cheema, Allama Ghulam Shabir Naqvi and others has been banned in the district during Muharram. The ban has been imposed on the recommendations of district intelligence committee. The notification added that for sake of public peace, tranquility and religious harmony amongst different sects, the entry into the revenue limits of district Khanewal in order to prevent any unpleasant atmosphere. However, the banned persons were at liberty to file an appeal to provincial government against the order of the dis­trict administration, the notification added.