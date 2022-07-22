APP

Dr Umer appointed RMU vice chancellor

RAWALPINDI –The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Punjab, appointed Dr Muhammad Umer as vice-chancellor (VC) of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) here on Thursday.

According to a notification issued here, in the exercise of powers vested under sections of RMU act 2017, the department had appointed Professor Umer VC RMU for four years from July 21, 2022.

Many doctors and students of RMU and allied hospitals congratulated the appointment of Dr Umer as the vice chancellor RMU.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Russia bombarding Donetsk ‘around the clock’, says Ukraine

Islamabad

KP CM directs to expand Rescue-1122 service to tehsil level

Islamabad

‘Pakistan needs to engage Kabul directly to neutralise TTP’

Islamabad

PRCS to send more relief package to rain-hit families across country

Islamabad

IG Islamabad directs setting up Public Relations Branch of ICT Police

Islamabad

Police arrest 20 suspects during search and combing operation

Islamabad

FIA arrest human trafficker from Rawalpindi

Islamabad

President for online education, industry experts’ inclusion in advisory boards of varsities

Islamabad

2 persons injured as roof caves in

Islamabad

Attock police arrest 8 anti-social elements

1 of 3,127

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More