Droupadi Murmu elected India’s president

NEW DELHI – Droupadi Murmu, 64, has become India’s first trib­al woman president, after counting for the presidential polls almost concluded on Thursday, July 21. She will take oath on July 25.

The NDA’s presidential candidate crossed the 50% mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll over her rival Yashwant Sinha. According to Indian media reports, an offi­cial announcement on her win is expected after all votes are counted but she has already got 5,77,777 votes, which is more than the halfway mark of the total valid votes cast in the election on July 18.

Returning officer P.C. Mody announced that Murmu has already received over 53% of the to­tal valid votes. Ballots from 10 states and Union Territories are being still counted. In every round of counting so far, she has received more than two-third votes.

On Thursday, the former Jharkhand governor, Murmu, who found many other backers along her campaign trail, won an easy victory over the oppo­sition’s pick Sinha. Sources said17 MPs from oppo­sition parties have cross-voted in her support, the news agency reported.