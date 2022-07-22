ECB delegation gets security briefing in Lahore visit

LAHORE – A security delegation of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with representatives of the Paki­stan Cricket Board (PCB) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters Qurban Lines, here on Thursday to assess the security ar­rangements for England’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) delegation comprised Richard Snowball, Robert Lynch, John Carr, and Reg Dickason. PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed brief­ing on the security arrangements outside and inside Gaddafi Stadi­um, airport, hotel, and on parking routes with the use of 4G/LTE tech­nologies. He also briefed about the deployment of police force and the support of law-enforcement agen­cies for a foolproof security.

The ECB delegation was briefed about surveillance footage of the security arrangement made for the PSL, Australia, Sri Lankan, and Bangladesh matches held in La­hore. The security delegation was impressed by the monitoring with the help of cameras and expressed satisfaction over the security ar­rangements by the PSCA. The visit was concluded with the presenta­tion of a souvenir shield to the del­egation from the PSCA.