ECB delegation gets security briefing in Lahore visit
LAHORE – A security delegation of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) along with representatives of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters Qurban Lines, here on Thursday to assess the security arrangements for England’s upcoming tour of Pakistan.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) delegation comprised Richard Snowball, Robert Lynch, John Carr, and Reg Dickason. PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing on the security arrangements outside and inside Gaddafi Stadium, airport, hotel, and on parking routes with the use of 4G/LTE technologies. He also briefed about the deployment of police force and the support of law-enforcement agencies for a foolproof security.
The ECB delegation was briefed about surveillance footage of the security arrangement made for the PSL, Australia, Sri Lankan, and Bangladesh matches held in Lahore. The security delegation was impressed by the monitoring with the help of cameras and expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements by the PSCA. The visit was concluded with the presentation of a souvenir shield to the delegation from the PSCA.