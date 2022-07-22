JAVAID UR RAHMAN

ECP rejects Awan’s request for vote recount in PP-7

ISLAMABAD    –    The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday re­jected PTI candidate Shabbir Awan’s request for recounting of votes in PP-7 (Rawalpindi-II).

“The appellant has failed to give the reasons for a recount of the votes in the by-polls,” said the electoral watchdog, which had earlier reserved the verdict in this case.

A five-member ECP bench, led by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja with other members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Has­san Bharwana, and retired Justice Ikramullah Khan heard the plea about recount­ing. PTI candidate Shabbir Awan, over the result of PP-7, pleaded for recount of votes which was rejected. The LHC Rawalpindi bench had or­dered the top poll body to stop issuance of results and resolve the matter first.

On it, Awan filed an appli­cation with the Election Com­mission of Pakistan [ECP] seeking a recount of votes for the constituency claim­ing rigging. The petitioner could not convince the ECP for vote recount in the hear­ing, says the verdict. On the day of by-election, the PML-N candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmed contesting election in PP-07 secured victory with a lead of 49 votes over his rival candidate belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Shabbir Awan. PML-N’s candidate had bagged 68,906 votes, whereas PTI’s Awan got 68,857 votes in this con­stituency. On this thin gap of victory, the former ruling par­ty [PTI] candidate decided to challenge the results and filed an application for a recount of votes in the constituency

