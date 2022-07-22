ECP rejects Awan’s request for vote recount in PP-7
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] yesterday rejected PTI candidate Shabbir Awan’s request for recounting of votes in PP-7 (Rawalpindi-II).
“The appellant has failed to give the reasons for a recount of the votes in the by-polls,” said the electoral watchdog, which had earlier reserved the verdict in this case.
A five-member ECP bench, led by CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja with other members Nisar Ahmed Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana, and retired Justice Ikramullah Khan heard the plea about recounting. PTI candidate Shabbir Awan, over the result of PP-7, pleaded for recount of votes which was rejected. The LHC Rawalpindi bench had ordered the top poll body to stop issuance of results and resolve the matter first.
On it, Awan filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] seeking a recount of votes for the constituency claiming rigging. The petitioner could not convince the ECP for vote recount in the hearing, says the verdict. On the day of by-election, the PML-N candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmed contesting election in PP-07 secured victory with a lead of 49 votes over his rival candidate belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Shabbir Awan. PML-N’s candidate had bagged 68,906 votes, whereas PTI’s Awan got 68,857 votes in this constituency. On this thin gap of victory, the former ruling party [PTI] candidate decided to challenge the results and filed an application for a recount of votes in the constituency