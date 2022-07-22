News Desk

Electricity shortfall decreases with reduction in heat intensity

The electricity shortfall decreased to four thousand 112 megawatts with the reduction in heat intensity.

According to the sources, the total demand of electricity in the country has reached 26 thousand 800 MW while the total production is 22 thousand 688 MW.

Meanwhile, six thousand 800 MW electricity is being generated from water and 1000 MW from government thermal plants. The total production of private sector power plants is 11 thousand 500 MW.

In addition, wind power plants produce 700 megawatts and solar plants generate 150 megawatts.

The energy sources further added that, nuclear fuel is generating 2,458 megawatts of electricity. While electricity load-shedding is still being done for six to eight hours in different areas of the country.

