Fazl says we will make life of PTI supporters, leaders tough
BANNU – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednesday raised questions over the delay in the announcement of the verdict in the PTI’s prohibited funding case. The verdict has been reserved by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) since June 21.
Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja had directed not to refer to the PTI’s prohibited funding case as the foreign funding case June 15, Talking to reporters here in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Fazl said that the court had the authority to make decisions; however, legislation is the right of the Parliament.
“We have to make laws and not the court,” he said, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is trying to hide behind the courts. The JUI-F chief said that the former speaker of the National Assembly and President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi violated the Constitution, therefore, action should be taken against those.
“The country is facing difficulties and there is no difference of opinion on this,” Fazl said, maintaining that there is a need to end discrimination in society. The JUI-F chief said that end of Khan’s government was not the end of the government; instead, it was important for saving the country.
“Khan came into power with an agenda to destroy the country,” he said, warning him to stay within his limits as they [coalition government leaders] will make the life of PTI supporters and leaders tough.