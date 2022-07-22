Fazl says we will make life of PTI supporters, leaders tough

BANNU – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Wednes­day raised questions over the delay in the announcement of the ver­dict in the PTI’s prohibited fund­ing case. The verdict has been re­served by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) since June 21.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sul­tan Raja had directed not to refer to the PTI’s prohibited funding case as the foreign funding case June 15, Talking to reporters here in Ban­nu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Fazl said that the court had the authority to make de­cisions; however, legislation is the right of the Parliament.

“We have to make laws and not the court,” he said, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is trying to hide behind the courts. The JUI-F chief said that the former speaker of the National As­sembly and President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi vi­olated the Constitution, therefore, action should be taken against those.

“The country is facing difficulties and there is no difference of opinion on this,” Fazl said, maintain­ing that there is a need to end discrimination in society. The JUI-F chief said that end of Khan’s gov­ernment was not the end of the government; in­stead, it was important for saving the country.

“Khan came into power with an agenda to de­stroy the country,” he said, warning him to stay within his limits as they [coalition government leaders] will make the life of PTI supporters and leaders tough.