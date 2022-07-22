FIA arrest human trafficker from Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI –The Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi has rounded up a most wanted human trafficker whose name had been in the Red Book (a document listing high-profile human smugglers), informed sources on Thursday.

The accused agent identified as Mirza Gul Andaz was a proclaimed offender who had also been nominated in three FIRs, they added.

According to sources, Director FIA Islamabad Zone Waqar Ahmed Chohan, while taking notice, has constituted a special team of officials of AHTC under supervision of Deputy Director Malik Sikandar Hayyat tasking it to arrest the PO.

They mentioned the PO had fled to Karachi from Rawalpindi where he was taking refuge. Sources said that FIA team on a tip-off raided house of the relative of accused in Rawalpindi and held him. The accused has been shifted to AHTC Islamabad for further investigation.

A senior officer told media that the detained agent was involved in swindling Rs 1675000 from innocent citizens to provide them jobs in Dubai. He said cases were registered against the accused in 2018 while his name was included in Red Book in 2020.

Director FIA Islamabad Zone Waqar Ahmed Chohan appreciated the efforts of the reading team which netted the agent.

Separately, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle arrested a man namely Amjad Hussain on charges of harassing the applicant’s family by sharing pictures with derogatory remarks on Facebook.

FIA Cyber Crime Circle registered case against the accused under PECA Act and held him, according to sources.