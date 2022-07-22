APP

Gold price up by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.500 per tola and was sold at Rs.144,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.144,000 the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also increased by Rs.428 and was sold at Rs.123,885 against its sale at Rs.123,457 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.113,562 against its sale at Rs 113,170, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $26 and was sold at $1682 against its sale at $1708, the association reported.

 

