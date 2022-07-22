Govt to run Green Bus Service soon in Quetta: Farah

Says current govt practically working on feasibility study to run buses and very soon people would be able to benefit from this project.

QUETTA – Balochistan Government Spokes­man Farah Azeem Shah on Thursday said that the Green Bus Service was a project of the previous government, all of which transactions, tendering and procurement were done during the previous government’s tenure.

Commenting on the Green Bus Service, she said that no plans were made despite political point scor­ing, while rushing bus routes and other matters no comprehensive policy was formulated as to how the buses would be operated in the city and who would operate the buses. She said these buses were brought to Quetta on June 29 saying that the current government was practically working on the feasibility study etc to run the buses and very soon the people would be able to benefit from this project. We are not convinced to impose any project on the public for political scoring, but after completing all the preparations and work, these buses will run for the public so that the public can benefit from them, she added. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Aubdul Quddus Bizenjo, the province was mov­ing towards exemplary development, she said adding that the current government was taking public problems serious­ly. She said that the cur­rent government was not only capable of solving all these problems. Rath­er, it has solved most of the problems saying the damage caused to the dams was due to con­tinuous rains, but the performance of the Balochistan government has been exemplary in emergency situa­tions. “Along with the government of Balochistan, our brave forces are also side by side in this journey of devel­opment, free medical campuses have been set up in dimensions and the government of Balochistan did not believe in mere slogans or words but believes in genuine service”, she said