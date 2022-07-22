IG Islamabad directs setting up Public Relations Branch of ICT Police

Islamabad-The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has issued standing orders for setting up a Public Relations Branch (PRB) of ICT Police with a mission “Stay informed, keep informed,” informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

He said the PRB was established after revamping the existing office of public relations set up in 2021 at Central Police Office.

The Police Public Relations Branch would be headed by DIG Headquarters with assistance of an ICT public relations officer (ICT PRO) who will look after all the media management on behalf of the DIG Headquarters. The newly created PRB will be established in CPO and its subordinate offices in different divisions.

The core values of the said office are “Truthfulness, Transparency and Timeliness” with an objective of positive image building of ICT Police.

The IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the revamping of old DPR structure and establishment of new PRB was the need of the hour adding that strategic communications through multiple media play a very vital role in building of any institution, department or person these days.

He further stated that the main purpose of the said branch is prompt sharing of all departmental performances and steps taken for the benefit of the public and other positive aspects of the department on social media as well as print and electronic media, improving the public perception of ICT Police through factual information sharing and countering the flow of fake news and negative reporting about issues of public interest related to public safety, security and policing.