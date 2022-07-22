IG Punjab Rao Sardar refuses to work ahead of CM election

Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali has refused to further perform his duties ahead of a crucial vote in Punjab Assembly to elect the new chief minister.

The PTI and PML-Q alliance has a majority in the house with the support of 188 members and if all goes well, Parvez Elahi would be elected the chief minister.

The federal government has decided to change the IG Punjab and the names being mulled over for the fresh appointment included AD Khawaja, Faisal Shahkar, and Inam Ghani.