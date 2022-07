QUETTA – Inspector General of Balo­chistan Police Abdul Khaliq Shaikh on Thursday reviewed the security plan devised for Muharram processions. While addressing through video link the meeting attended by the divisional and district police officers, IGP said the secu­rity plan regarding Muharram should be implemented in let­ter and spirit. He urged police officials to remain on high alert even if there are no gath­erings regarding Muharram.