IHHN launches Indus Yaqeen – Lahore Chapter

LAHORE – Over the years, Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) has displayed its commitment to the holistic uplift of communities across Pakistan. It is clear that IHHN is striving for a healthier Pakistan which is made stronger by its own community. IHHN believes that Pakistan’s strength comes from its youth. As such, IHHN’s Indus Yaqeen program is an initiative to invest in the potential of Pakistan’s youth to create a sustainable cycle of charity. Indus Yaqeen provides a unique platform for the youth to carry on the legacy of IHHN to transform the health landscape of Pakistan.

Total PARCO has become a most valuable supporter of IHHN. The alignment between Total PARCO and IHHN is unmistakable and IHHN resonates greatly with Total PARCO Pakistan’s commitment to youth inclusion and education. Recently, Total PARCO ran a Sustainable Development Campaign in South Punjab and Interior Sindh which amassed generous donations for IHHN and its patients and displayed Total PARCO’s commitment to the development of Pakistan.

This commitment was celebrated in a ceremony held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Indus Hospital & Health Network – QF, NST & SMP Campus in Lahore. Here, Indus Yaqeen’s Lahore Chapter was officially launched, supported by Total PARCO which is the first organization to collaborate with IHHN to launch Indus Yaqeen in Lahore. At this monumental milestone, Total PARCO’s CEO, Mehmet Celepoglu along with his family and IHHN’s CEO, Dr. Abdul Bari Khan were in attendance. Key members from Total PARCO’s management as well as IHHN’s management and Board of Directors were also present. At the event, schools, universities and youth organizations from across Lahore were present and student recruitment resulted in more than 80 new Indus Yaqeen volunteers in Lahore. Guests received a tour of Indus Hospital & Health Network – QF, NST & SMP Campus, Lahore, where they were able to interact with patients and their families.

Moving forward, Total PARCO Pakistan will also be providing access to its network of locations across Punjab. Here, Indus Yaqeen volunteers will conduct fundraising activities, to generate Donations and Zakat for IHHN. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, CEO, IHHN commented “Yaqeen. Youth. Champions of Change – These are not buzzwords, they are reality. It is my firm belief that those of you sitting here are our future. Together with Total PARCO Pakistan, I am sure that we will guarantee IHHN’s future and Pakistan’s future”.

IHHN is thrilled to partner with a formidable organization such as Total PARCO. As one of Pakistan’s most valuable socially responsible corporations, Total PARCO’s commitment to a better Pakistan resonates greatly with IHHN, particularly its dedication to securing access of communities to healthcare and incorporating youth inclusion and education. We pray that the partnership with Total PARCO continues to reinforce our noble mission.