Imran Khan issues fresh call for protest after Hamza Shehbaz retains Punjab CM post

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday issued a call for a fresh protest rally against the government after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz elected as the Chief Minister of the Punjab province by securing majority of votes in the runoff election.

Addressing the nation in Lahore on Friday, he said that former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has always used plundered money to buy democracy in every election.

The PTI chairman also highlighted how Zardari has been ruling Sindh since 14 years, looting wealth of the nation and using it to purchase parliamentarians.

Imran Khan went on to say that he had prior information that the former president was coming to Lahore to run campaign with money, adding that the people would throw eggs on him if Asif Zardari comes out in public.

He said that he was surprised to see what happened in the Punjab Assembly today, everyone should come out of their homes and register their protest tonight. “Chaudhry Shujaat s letter is not effective because the decision is taken by the parliamentary leader,” he said.

The PTI chairman further stated that it was written in Article 63A that the parliamentary leader of the party decides who to vote, the letter I wrote was rejected and then the parliamentary leader wrote the letter.

He said that the economic crisis will increase due to what happened, people should protest but do not take the law into their hands and remain peaceful.

It is pertinent to note that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also announced to challenge Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling to reject Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) 10 votes in favor of Punjab Chief Minister candidate Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter.

While announcing the result, Mazari read Shujaat’s letter out loud. “As party head of Pakistan Muslim League, I have issued directions to all my provincial members to cast their votes in favour of Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif,” Mazari quoted Hussain as saying.

The deputy speaker’s ruling was countered by PTI MPA Raja Basharat, who argued that as per the law, the parliamentary party is authorised to issue instructions to party members.

“The head of the parliamentary party is Pervaiz Elahi,” he contended.

But the deputy speaker rejected the votes and announced the victory of PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz.