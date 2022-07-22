Investment in banking sector promotes economic, commercial activities in Balochistan: Governor

QUETTA – Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Ja­mali said that the investment in the banking sector is a very positive initiative and it would promote eco­nomic and commercial activities in the province. The Acting Governor expressed his belief that Balochistan is the guarantor of Pakistan’s bright future, therefore it is important that all investors make full use of the available profitable investment opportunities in the province. He expressed these views while inaugurat­ing “HBL Prestige” organized by Habib Bank in the provincial capital. Senior officers of the banking sec­tor were also present.

Addressing the participants, Jamali said that Balo­chistan is very important in terms of border trade and sea trade, this province has easy commercial access to Central Asia through Chaman city and Middle East through Gwadar port could provide opportunities to gain beneficial. He said that the present government is determined to provide ba­sic facilities to the people at their doorsteps. Act­ing Governor made it clear that the current gov­ernment would provide all kinds of protection to all investors. He expressed hope that due to the economic and commercial changes taking place in the region, Balochistan would soon become the center of economic activities. Earlier, Acting Gov­ernor Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali formally inaugu­rated HBL Prestige.

JAMALI URGES INTELLECTUAL PEOPLE TO PLAY ROLE FOR CREATING BROTHERHOOD

Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Muhammad Ja­mali on Thursday urged all the moderate, enlightened and progressive people of the society to come forward to play active role in creating brotherhood, tolerance, and respect for differences of opinion in the society. He said that the main reason for intellectual chaos and cultural suppression is the lack of academic, literary and social activities and distance from the arts. He ex­pressed these views while talking to the well-known intellectual, historian and researcher of Balochi lan­guage Yar Muhammad Jan Badeni. On this occasion Acting Governor Balochistan said that all people as­sociated with thought and pen are our national as­sets, despite the economic hardship and the lack of fa­cilities, all the efforts regarding unifying the scattered history, recording research and creation are worthy of praise. Later Yar Jan Badeni presented his two differ­ent books to Acting Governor Mir Jan Jamali.