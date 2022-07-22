Agencies

It is necessary for accused to appear in person to get pre-arrest bail: Court

ISLAMABAD   –   A lower court in Islamabad on Thurs­day extended the interim bail of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Chief Imran Khan till July 30 in 10 different FIRs registered against him during the long march.

District and Session Judge Kamran Basharrat Mufti heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Imran Khan. Petitioner’s lawyer Tajamal Hussain requested the court to grant one time exemp­tion from hearing to his client which was accepted by the judge.

The counsel also files the plea to seek interim bail of Imran Khan in FIR No.425 registered by Kohsar Police Station. The court remarked that it was necessary for the accused to appear in person before it for the relief. The law­yer also informed the court that senior counsel Dr Baber Awan was visiting abroad that’s why he couldn’t appear today. The judge, however, extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till July 30, in ten FIRs and, remarked that it was necessary for the petitioner to ap­pear in person to get bail in FIR No.425 being a fresh case. The court also ad­journed the matter till July 30.

