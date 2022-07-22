KP CM directs to expand Rescue-1122 service to tehsil level

Peshawar-Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department to expand Rescue-1122 service to all tehsils in the province.

In view of the changing conditions and climatic variations, the Chief Minister has always taken personal interest in establishing Rescue-1122 and expanding the service in the field of relief.

On the special instructions of the Chief Minister, Department of Planning and Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa not only approved the plans for several districts, but in many districts the Rescue-1122 service is operational today and this series is now expanding to the tehsil level.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that all available resources would be utilised to strengthen Rescue-1122 on modern lines with the aim to ensure the availability of timely rescue services to the citizen.

KP CM’s Task Force on prevention of power theft becomes operational

Chief Minister’s Task Force constituted for prevention of power theft and recovery from consumers under the chairmanship of the Secretary Energy & Power has become operational.

During the short period of last three days, the Task Force in collaboration with Peshawar Electric Supply Company has made record recovery of Rs27,82460 and after removing 807 direct hooks has arrested 38 power pilferers red-handedly. Furthermore, 225 others have been booked for power theft, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Under the supervision of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO, Eng Jabbar Khan, special teams constituted headed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) are carrying door-to-door campaign against power pilferers and for recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters in various districts including Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Swabi, Khyber, Bannu and all districts of Hazara division.

These teams have registered 478 cases of power theft and recovered an amount of Rs24,19,363 while 38 people using direct hooks have been arrested.

Similarly, during the operation wires and other equipment worth Rs3,63,097 have also been taken into possession. Special Secretary Energy & Power, Tashfeen Haider is monitoring the operation of the provincial level task force established in Energy & Power Department which is working in close liaison with district and tehsil level task force committees through Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) and PESCO officials.

Chairman, Chief Minister’s Task Force, Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and CEO PESCO Engineer Jabbar have appreciated the personal interest and cooperation of the KP Chief Minister and Chief Secretary in the prevention of power pilferage and recovery of outstanding dues from defaulters and were hopeful that this step will prove effective in overcoming power shortage in the province.