KP, Japan, UNDP launch policing plans for merged areas

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Police, government of Japan, and the United Na­tions Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday launched the policing plans for the merged areas of the province.

The first-ever policing plans were introduced for seven dis­tricts of merged areas that in­cluded Bajaur, Mohmand, Khy­ber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Kurram. The plans provide a road map for the smooth transition of the post–merger local policing sys­tem to the formal policing and justice system in the merged are­as, a news release said.

The plans also present a con­text-specific framework to de­liver people-centred policing services through collaborative partnerships with local commu­nities and other agencies of the criminal justice system.

Furthermore, the plans also propose recommendations to fed­eral, provincial, and district-level decision makers in addressing re­source and capacity gaps.

Addressing the event Inspec­tor General of Police KP Moaz­zam Jah Ansari said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to my team in KP police and UNDP for their ex­ceptional work in developing the very first policing plans for the merged areas.”

He said the plans presented a necessary road map to guide the post-merger transition in polic­ing and better service delivery to the people.

On behalf of the KP police, he extended his thanks to UNDP for its technical advice and assis­tance, and the government of Ja­pan for its generous funding.

Japanese Ambassador to Pa­kistan Wada Mitsuhiro thanked UNDP and KP police for their pi­oneering efforts to strengthen policing in the merged areas.

“Improving the local police service in merged areas is a key priority in ensuring a smooth transition to equitable public se­curity and justice delivery in the post-merger districts. There­fore, the development of the po­lice plans is a crucial milestone in achieving this essential objec­tive,” he maintained