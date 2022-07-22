KP, Japan, UNDP launch policing plans for merged areas
ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, government of Japan, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday launched the policing plans for the merged areas of the province.
The first-ever policing plans were introduced for seven districts of merged areas that included Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan and Kurram. The plans provide a road map for the smooth transition of the post–merger local policing system to the formal policing and justice system in the merged areas, a news release said.
The plans also present a context-specific framework to deliver people-centred policing services through collaborative partnerships with local communities and other agencies of the criminal justice system.
Furthermore, the plans also propose recommendations to federal, provincial, and district-level decision makers in addressing resource and capacity gaps.
Addressing the event Inspector General of Police KP Moazzam Jah Ansari said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to my team in KP police and UNDP for their exceptional work in developing the very first policing plans for the merged areas.”
He said the plans presented a necessary road map to guide the post-merger transition in policing and better service delivery to the people.
On behalf of the KP police, he extended his thanks to UNDP for its technical advice and assistance, and the government of Japan for its generous funding.
Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Wada Mitsuhiro thanked UNDP and KP police for their pioneering efforts to strengthen policing in the merged areas.
“Improving the local police service in merged areas is a key priority in ensuring a smooth transition to equitable public security and justice delivery in the post-merger districts. Therefore, the development of the police plans is a crucial milestone in achieving this essential objective,” he maintained