Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan

QUETTA – Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that counter­measures against anti-social elements should be accelerated to maintain law and order situation in all the districts of the province.

Mir Ziaullah Lango directed that the security of sensitive installations, re­ligious places of worship, educational institutions should be reviewed and intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements to be continued on a daily basis to prevent subversives from disrupting public order and anti-peace elements could not succeed in their ne­farious purposes. He issued these in­structions to the officers while presiding over the meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province. Addi­tional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Police and senior officers of law en­forcement agencies participated in the meeting.

In the meeting, Additional Chief Secre­tary Home gave a briefing about the op­erations against anti-social and extrem­ist elements, on which the Adviser Home giving instructions, said that the move­ment of persons included in the Fourth Schedule should be closely monitored and the SOPs issued in this regard should be strictly implemented.