Langu directs to accelerate action against anti-social elements in Balochistan
QUETTA – Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langu on Thursday said that countermeasures against anti-social elements should be accelerated to maintain law and order situation in all the districts of the province.
Mir Ziaullah Lango directed that the security of sensitive installations, religious places of worship, educational institutions should be reviewed and intelligence-based operations against anti-social elements to be continued on a daily basis to prevent subversives from disrupting public order and anti-peace elements could not succeed in their nefarious purposes. He issued these instructions to the officers while presiding over the meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province. Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Police and senior officers of law enforcement agencies participated in the meeting.
In the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home gave a briefing about the operations against anti-social and extremist elements, on which the Adviser Home giving instructions, said that the movement of persons included in the Fourth Schedule should be closely monitored and the SOPs issued in this regard should be strictly implemented.