Mardan police introduces e-gadgets system to curb phone thefts
PESHAWAR – Police in Mardan district have introduced an E-Gadgets system with an aim to trace stolen phones and arrest the robbers in such cases.
District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan told The Nation that all mobile phone dealers were being trained and software handed over to them so that they enter the details of the sellers of the phones in the software.
“The software will be linked to the main E-Gadgets system installed in the Khidmat Centre of Mardan Police,” he said.
He said that the E-Gadgets would also have data on stolen phones and would give signals on the stolen phones, in case sold out in the market, ultimately leading to the arrests as well as the recovery of the phones. Computer Lab In-charge of Mardan Police Sadbar Khan held a training for the mobile phone dealers and informed them about the software and the E-Gadgets system.