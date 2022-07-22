Mardan police introduces e-gadgets system to curb phone thefts

PESHAWAR    –   Police in Mardan district have introduced an E-Gad­gets system with an aim to trace stolen phones and arrest the robbers in such cases.

District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan told The Na­tion that all mobile phone dealers were being trained and software handed over to them so that they enter the details of the sellers of the phones in the software.

“The software will be linked to the main E-Gadgets system installed in the Khidmat Centre of Mardan Po­lice,” he said.

He said that the E-Gadgets would also have data on stolen phones and would give signals on the sto­len phones, in case sold out in the market, ultimate­ly leading to the arrests as well as the recovery of the phones. Computer Lab In-charge of Mardan Po­lice Sadbar Khan held a training for the mobile phone dealers and informed them about the software and the E-Gadgets system.

